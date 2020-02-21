GRN Holding Corporation adds Alka Badshah as Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2020 / GRN Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:GRNF)(the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has added Alka Badshah to its team as Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions.

She was most recently a co-founder of Masters Fund, a venture fund for women-led growth-stage startups, where she brought an extensive background in due diligence and venture funding, as well as angel and stock market investing.

Prior to joining GRN Holding Corporation, Ms. Badshah spent more than a decade at Microsoft Corporation, initially as an employee who consulted with financial, technology and other firms helping them develop a strategy for bringing their services online. She later became a group manager who worked with high-performance US-based and offshore teams in design and development.

"Alka is an exceptional addition to the GRN Holding team," said Justin Costello, CEO of the Company. "She brings a strong skillset and broad depth of experience that will be a major asset as we move forward in our acquisition strategy."

Regarding her new position as vice president of mergers and acquisitions, Ms. Badshah stated, "I'm very excited to become a part of such a great team that I've come to know and respect over the past several months. I'm looking forward to bringing a wide range of expertise to the table to help make this a successful venture."

About GRN Holding Corporation

GRN Holding Corporation (OTC Pink:GRNF) is a Nevada-registered publicly-traded company.

