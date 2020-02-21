GRN Holding Corporation adds Shawn Burns as Marketing Manager

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2020 / GRN Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:GRNF, the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has added Shawn Burns to its team as Marketing Manager.

Shawn Burns is a creative director with 20 years of combined design and digital marketing experience. He is a graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design and a has spent the last 10 years of his career designing, directing, animating and developing impactful multimedia strategies for print, web, film, and television for startups and fortune 500 companies including Apple, Samsung, Google, and Coca Cola.

Prior to joining GRN Holding Corporation, he was the creative director for TriGrow Brands, where he managed and built a portfolio of cannabis brands, successfully launching two original brand concepts-Waxtronaut extracts and Twisted Legion cannabis-into the legal Washington cannabis market. He also has operated as a freelance designer and director at his Seattle-based design studio, Replikant.

"We're grateful to have Shawn as the newest addition to our team," said Justin Costello, CEO of the Company. "He brings an expertise and a vast amount of experience to GRN Holding Corporation and will be a valuable member of the team as we work to solidify and grow the Company's online and offline presence."

Regarding his new position as marketing manager, Mr. Burns stated, "I am most excited to join GRN Holding Corporation, because I bring an unparalleled background of creative and marketing experience to help it achieve a noticeable impact on the legal cannabis industry and any business the company has the pleasure of assisting."

About GRN Holding Corporation

GRN Holding Corporation (OTC Pink: GRNF) is a Nevada-registered publicly-traded company.

For more information, please contact:

Deborah Pace

IR@grnholding.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: GRN Holding Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577323/GRN-Holding-Corporation-adds-Shawn-Burns-as-Marketing-Manager