Brookfield Asset Management Inc: Brookfield Announces Redemption of Its 5.30% Notes Due March 1, 2021

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSX: BAM.A, NYSE: BAM) announced today that it has exercised its right to redeem its C$350,000,000 principal amount of 5.30% Notes due March 1, 2021 (the "Notes") on March 23, 2020.

The redemption price for the Notes will be determined in accordance with the provisions of the trust indenture dated September 20, 1995 and the fourteenth supplemental indenture dated October 25, 2010 and will include accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes up to, but not including, the redemption date.

Notice of redemption will be delivered today to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. ("CDS"), and the trustee, Computershare Trust Company of Canada. Non-registered holders (banks, brokerage firms or other financial institutions) who maintain their interests in the Notes through CDS should contact their CDS customer service representative with any questions about the redemption.

