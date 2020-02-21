Gotham Footcare Boasts Advanced Bunion Surgery

The Doctors of Gotham Footcare strive to provide great results with minimal scarring

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2020 / With spring on the horizon, Gotham Footcare is proud to boast its expertise in a trendy bunion surgery.

The physicians of Gotham Footcare, led by Miguel Cunha, offer advanced and effective treatment for people throughout New York City who are dealing with bunions.

Gotham Footcare says that bunions start when the big toe rotates sideways toward the second toe and the first toe begins to project outwards, creating a protruding bump. Bunions progressively worsen over time, causing pain and swelling, difficulty walking, and calloused skin. There are 44 different surgical techniques to correct the deformity.

Doctors of the clinic note that recently, the most popular way to correct bunions is through a minimally invasive surgery through which a small incision is made to shave down the bone, shift it to its correct position, and fixate it with screws.

"While this may seem to correct the problem, this method of bunion surgery only addresses the aesthetics of your foot externally, at the expense of creating a deformity internally and not ensuring your feet are functioning properly," caution experts at Gotham Footcare.

Doctors at Gotham Footcare favor traditional osteotomies and create a small opening on the side of the foot rather than the top, also implementing techniques used by plastic surgeons to ensure the cut heals invisibly.

About Gotham Footcare

Gotham Footcare is dedicated to offering the most state-of-the-art medical and surgical foot care treatments available. Serving patients from the surrounding areas at their offices in downtown and midtown Manhattan, New York, the team is led by Miguel Cunha, DPM. Gotham Footcare strives to set itself apart by providing patients with the education they need to make well-informed decisions regarding their care. The clinic provides treatment and care for many foot conditions such as foot pain, bunions, arthritis, hammer toes, plantar warts, and more.

