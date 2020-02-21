AMG Realty Group Announces the Acquisition of Historical Park Lane Manor

AMG Realty Group is a boutique real estate company with a focus on the investment, development, and management of multi-family properties.

AKRON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2020 / Adam Glickman of AMG Realty Group is proud to announce the acquisition of the property known as Park Lane Manor, located in Akron, Ohio. Having been prepared by Colliers International, the apartments consist of 300 units and are situated on 24. 3947 acres of land. Since 2015, ownership has invested approximately $1,607,557 in capital upgrades and improvements.

Adam Glickman states that due to the location's historical significance, Park Lane Manor has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places. Constructed in 1941 by the United States Government, the primary purpose of the residence was to address a severe housing shortage throughout the second world war. Following WWII, Park Lane Manor successfully functioned as a site for returning veterans and their immediate families.

AMG Realty Group states that Akron is within 500 miles of 42 major U.S. cities with access to rail and truck services to major metro areas. Akron is also a world-renowned center for polymer research and development, with over 400 companies in the surrounding area, making it a prime area for employment opportunities.

Top industries include but are not limited to healthcare, banking, education, and manufacturing and distribution. More than $30 million in federal stimulus has gone into infrastructure projects within the city.

Adam Glickman and the professionals at AMG Realty Group look forward to pursing this new opportunity.

Adam Glickman Founded AMG Realty Group in 2013, and under his leadership, the company has acquired approximately $140 million and 4200 residential apartments on behalf of investors. AMG's current investment strategy focuses on the structural and financial repositioning of undervalued multi-family properties. AMG takes pride in its commitment to providing attractive returns to its investors.

For more information on AMG Realty Group and their investment strategy please visit https://amgrg.com/

