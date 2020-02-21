Kathy Huang, Coastal San Diego Homes: Coastal San Diego Realtor Kathy Huang Lists 2.8 Million Dollar Home

RANCHO SANTA FE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2020 / Award winning Coastal San Diego Real Estate agent and CPA Kathy Huang is excited to announce a new 2.8 million dollar listing, located at 5006 El Acebo Del Norte, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. This listing will be shown on the tv show, SOCAL Luxury Listings this Sunday, February 23 at 10:00 am on Cox. To find the channel in your area, visit https://www.socalluxurylistings.com/tvschedule.

The beautiful single-level house sits on a two-and-a-half acre view lot with a corral. The main house has five bedrooms plus a bonus room and five-and-a-half baths. There is also a detached guest house with two rooms, two baths and a kitchenette. The property has over 5,200 square feet of living space and is located in the West Covenant of Rancho Santa Fe on a double cul-de-sac private street. https://www.socalluxurylistings.com/5006elacebodelnortersf

Constructed in 1978, this home has captivating vistas from every window, with stunning sunsets and peek oceanviews. An elegant living room and dining room overlooks a picturesque backyard and an exquisitely remodeled master bathroom leads to the covered pool and spa. There is also a spacious bonus room with built-ins. The property is less than three miles from the Rancho Santa Fe village and is conveniently located to the trail system and a plethora of shops, restaurants and beaches. The nearby schools, R. Roger Rowe (K-8) and Torrey Pines High, are highly acclaimed and sought-after schools.

For ten years in a row, from 2011-2020, Kathy Huang has been honored by the San Diego Magazine as a "Five Star Real Estate Agent - Exceptional Client Satisfaction and Service," which is only awarded to the top 2-5% of Realtors in San Diego each year.

Kathy utilizes her CPA training and financial expertise to analyze and negotiate the best deals for her clients. She is adept at explaining the tax implications and financial aspects of buying or selling a home, helping her clients navigate the financial, contractual, and procedural aspects of building, remodeling, purchasing, and selling properties.

About Kathy Huang, Coastal San Diego Homes

Kathy Huang specializes in North San Diego County, on the coast from Carmel Valley to Carlsbad, and inland from San Marcos to Rancho Bernardo. She also assists her clients with their real estate needs in the San Francisco Bay Area. Kathy proudly offers complimentary staging services to help her sellers realize the best price and terms for their home. For more information, please call (858) 692-8066, or visit http://www.CoastalSDhomes.com.

