Commercial Deployment for Huawei's 4G5G Flash Dynamic Spectrum Sharing

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2020 / Huawei announced its 4G/5G flash dynamic spectrum sharing technology has now been deployed in commercial networks in countries across the globe, including China and countries in Western Europe, Northeast Europe, and Southeast Asia. With the launch of more 5G commercial terminals, large-scale commercial use will be achieved globally in 2020.

Huawei's 4G/5G flash dynamic spectrum sharing is a breakthrough technology that enables 4G and 5G to be deployed on the same frequency bands through dynamically allocating spectrum resources between 4G and 5G based on real-time user requirements. The unique algorithm enables coordinated scheduling and frequency division multiplexing (FDM) on 4G and 5G networks at an interval of 1ms. This maximize the spectrum utilization and provides optimal performance for end users.

4G/5G flash dynamic spectrum sharing is one of the latest research achievements of CloudAIR, which is Huawei's unique cloud-based air interface solution. The latest research achievements also include dynamic spectrum sharing technologies on TDD large-bandwidth spectrums. These technologies have been further verified on China Mobile's commercial networks. Since its launch in November 2016, CloudAIR has been widely deployed in over 340,000 base stations on more than 170 mobile operator networks worldwide.

It is expected that in 2020, with the maturity of the end-to-end industry chain, Huawei's 4G/5G flash dynamic spectrum sharing technology will help mobile operators accelerate 5G deployment. In the future, Huawei will continue to innovate and launch the unique HDSS solution to support 4G/5G DSS in more flexible scenarios, helping mobile operators smoothly evolve to 5G in all scenarios and full frequency bands and achieve business success.

