Technavio has been monitoring the residential washing machine market and it is poised to grow by USD 13.66 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200221005027/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Washing Machine Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Residential Washing Machine Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Residential Washing Machine Market is segmented as below:

Product

Front Load

Top Load

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Technology

Fully Automatic

Semi-automatic

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Residential Washing Machine Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our residential washing machine market report covers the following areas:

Residential Washing Machine Market Size

Residential Washing Machine Market Trends

Residential Washing Machine Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies advent of portable washing machines as one of the prime reasons driving the residential washing machine market growth during the next few years.

Residential Washing Machine Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the residential washing machine market, including some of the vendors such as AB Electrolux, Haier Inc., LG Electronics, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Whirlpool Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the residential washing machine market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Residential Washing Machine Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist residential washing machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the residential washing machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the residential washing machine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential washing machine market vendors

