SINGAPORE, Feb 24, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Davis Index, the global commodity price reporting agency, announces that it has launched the world's only market intelligence publication built solely for the metals recycling industry, and the service is available to the public as of today. The service includes more than 900 proprietary price indexes for 80 countries, as well as metals futures prices and other reference data. It is the only platform to cover so many countries along with hyper-local coverage of markets in the US, UK, Germany, Spain, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam."In terms of depth and breadth of coverage, accuracy, cost, and functionality, Davis Index is in every sense a disruptor," said Sean Davidson, Davis Index Founder and CEO. "Existing services are frequently inaccurate and consistently overpriced. The recycling industry needed a tool that represents the materials they actually trade - a tool that it can access and use in its efforts to preserve and improve margin. Davis Index is that asset. This is the price information service that the industry has waited 30 years for."Davis Index's main focus is to provide accurate price indexes for free-market scrap metal and secondary alloys that are not listed on exchanges but drive global trade. The service includes indexes for ferrous and nonferrous scrap, bulk and container freight, secondary alloys. Dor some specific countries the service indexes finished and semi-finished steels. Each price index follows IOSCO compliance guidelines.Davis Index's proprietary indexes are built for a variety of users, including:- Manufacturers: for use in sales contracts of the scrap generated during the making of any metal-intensive product: from fencing to cars; from hammers to airplanes;- Recyclers: for use to enter supply contracts with mills and smelters;- Mills and smelters: for use to enter supply contracts with end consumers, such as die-casters and auto OEMs;- Importers, exporters, and traders: users to stay informed on markets in the various countries they are active in;- Governments: for use in tax and duty benchmarking;- Equity analysts: for use in margin analysis.Davis Index publishes nearly 800 metals price indexes on a weekly basis, 90 daily indexes, and more than 100 monthly indexes. Data is available through a highly customizable web platform, www.DavisIndex.com, and through twice-daily reports: Davis Index Recycling Asia, and Davis Index Recycling Global. Both reports and access to the web platform are currently offered at $799 USD per year, per user. The fee also includes functional licenses to use the data in contracts.While the complete Davis Index platform opens to public access today, it was first announced at select recycling industry events earlier this month. The Davis Index Recycling Asia service was debuted during the Material Recycling Association of India's annual convention in New Delhi, India on 9 February. Less than a week later, the Davis Index Recycling Global service debuted during the Washington, D.C.-based Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries' Consumers' Night in St Louis, Missouri on 14 February.Davis Index is headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Canada, India, Mexico, Singapore, Ukraine, and the U.S.A. For more information, visit www.davisindex.com.ABOUT DAVIS INDEXDavis Index is an independent market analysis organisation with nearly 50 full-time staff members. The company is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in each of the world's major scrap supply and consumption regions. The company's core activities are using proprietary and trade-representative methodologies to calculate and publish price indexes. These indexes are delivered along with market commentary, news, and analysis. The team comprises former steel mill and recycling executives, trade analysts, and journalists that underwent rigorous training in 2019 to specialise in covering and indexing recycling trade.Davis Index data can be used by the recycling industry to manage risk through OTC hedging tools and exchange-listed cash-settled contracts. The company is funded by private equity and its founder, Sean Davidson.ABOUT SEAN DAVIDSONSean Davidson is the Founder and CEO of Davis Index. At the start of this decade, Sean reinvigorated scrap coverage across the Metal Bulletin Group as global editor of raw materials at American Metal Market (AMM), Metal Bulletin (MB) and Steel First, based out of New York. During his time at AMM/MB, Sean spearheaded the launch of America's first scrap futures contract: the ferrous scrap busheling contract on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).In 2015, Sean moved to Houston to build and launch Argus Metal Prices as its global editor, a role he exited in early 2019. Prior to his roles at AMM/MB and Argus, Sean served different journalistic and entrepreneurial roles in the United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. His career has spanned print, online, television, recreation, hospitality, and technology.Media contacts:Americas (Dallas, TX)Shawn Eddyshawn.eddy@davisindex.comAsia (Pune, India)Alokha Rajalokha.raj@davisindex.comhttps://www.davisindex.comSource: Davis IndexCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.