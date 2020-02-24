Banca Transilvania has been recognized recently among the best places to work in Romania for 2020 according to the prestigious annual Best Workplaces program. Best Places to Work is an international program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies.

Banca Transilvania, a leading banking institution with headquarters in Cluj-Napoca, received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as leadership, relationships with supervisors, work environment, corporate culture, pay, benefits and personal growth of the employees resulting in its recognition among the employers of choice in Romania for 2020. Further, the company understands the importance of having an exceptional work environment, which translates to great results and happy customers.

While BT grew, its care for the people of BT grew along and we aim to keep this at the core of our way of doing business. Yes, we have people of BT, not FTEs and we try to provide them a dynamic platform to develop themselves personally and professionally, encourage them to take the extra mile for our clients, to learn from their failures and to have an impact in the community" said Omer Tetik General Manager for Banca Transilvania Romania.

"At BT everyone, from the Board down to the middle management, everyone is committed to make sure BT is a safe place to work, both physically as well as psychologically. Managers are trained to communicate, to grow and to genuinely show they care about their colleagues. The employees have a voice that is being listened to and followed up upon. It is also a dynamic environment which offers numerous development opportunities and challenges. And is also fun and rewarding" said Nevenca Doca HR Director for Banca Transilvania Romania.

"Banca Transilvania understands the importance of building diverse talent and striving to create an environment where the employees have successful work, life integration, resources to achieve their goals and a culture of opportunitysaid Daniela Mardare, Program Manager for Romania.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization.

