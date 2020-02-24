The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Change of Corporate Broker
PR Newswire
London, February 21
The Diverse Income Trust plc (the "Company")
Change of Corporate Broker
The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited as the Company's sole corporate broker and financial adviser, with immediate effect.
24 February 2020
For further information, please contact:
Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited - Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)1392 477500
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited
Sapna Shah Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2783
Tom Scrivens Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2648
LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45