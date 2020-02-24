Anzeige
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Change of Corporate Broker

PR Newswire

London, February 21

The Diverse Income Trust plc (the "Company")

Change of Corporate Broker

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited as the Company's sole corporate broker and financial adviser, with immediate effect.

24 February 2020

For further information, please contact:
Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited - Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)1392 477500

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited
Sapna Shah Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2783
Tom Scrivens Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2648

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

