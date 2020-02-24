The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Change of Corporate Broker

The Diverse Income Trust plc (the "Company")

Change of Corporate Broker

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited as the Company's sole corporate broker and financial adviser, with immediate effect.

24 February 2020

For further information, please contact:

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited - Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)1392 477500

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

Sapna Shah Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2783

Tom Scrivens Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2648

