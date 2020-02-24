Energiser Investments Plc - Extension of Audit Partner's Tenure

24 February 2020

ENERGISER INVESTMENTS PLC

('Energiser' or the 'Group)

Extension of Audit Partner's Tenure

The board of the Group advises that it has agreed the extension of Andrew Hulse's tenure as audit engagement partner to the Group.

Pursuant to the Financial Reporting Council's Ethical Standard 3: Long Association with the Audit Engagement to safeguard audit quality, audit engagement partners for public companies are required to rotate after five years. Ethical Standard 3 allows for this period to be extended by a further two years with shareholder notification. The extension will allow Andrew Hulse to sign the auditor's report for the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2019.

