"First Solar, at its core, is a technology and module manufacturing company," said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar. "Given the significant evolution of developing utility-scale PV projects in the United States, we believe now is an appropriate time to evaluate our options with respect to our U.S. project development business line."From pv magazine USA. First Solar's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 included a surprise loss and a massive announcement. The big news, aside from the numbers, was First Solar's intention to evaluate its options regarding its U.S. project ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...