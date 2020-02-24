NNIT A/S: 4/2020 NNIT appoints new CFO

Company announcement no. 4/2020



Søborg/Copenhagen, February 24, 2020

NNIT appoints new CFO

The employment contract with NNIT's CFO Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen, who was appointed in 2014 before the initiation of the IPO, expires January 31, 2021. Consequently, the Board has searched for a strong candidate to the CFO position and has now appointed Pernille Fabricius to join NNIT as new CFO and member of the Executive Management with effect from no later than August 1, 2020.

Coming from a position as Group CFO at John Guest International Ltd., Pernille Fabricius brings significant experience from her work in global companies and a successful international career within finance.

Pernille Fabricius is member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Royal Greenland A/S, MT Højgaard A/S and Gabriel A/S.

Pernille Fabricius is Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Netcompany A/S and will in connection with the appointment resign from this board position.

Carsten Dilling, Chairman of the Board of Directors, says: "I am delighted by the appointment of Pernille Fabricius as the new CFO of NNIT. Along significant execution and management expertise, she brings strong qualifications as CFO and experience from several global companies. These qualifications make an excellent fit to NNIT's future development."

He continues: "At the same time, I would like to thank Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen for his valuable contributions and dedication to NNIT since 2014. Carsten has been instrumental for NNIT's IPO and our first five years as a listed company as well as our successful acquisitions. I wish him all the best in his new ventures and board career."

Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen will continue in his role as CFO until Pernille Fabricius assumes the position from no later than August 1, 2020 and will ensure a smooth handover process.

Contact for further information

Investor relations:

Jens Blüitgen Binger

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +45 3079 9222

jblb@nnit.com

Press:

Helga Heyn

NNIT Communications

Tel: +45 3077 8080

hhey@nnit.com

About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its clients, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to clients in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of December 31, 2019, NNIT A/S had 3,207 employees. NNIT has approximately 350 clients of which around 150 are located outside Denmark. More than 30% are international life sciences clients.

Attachment