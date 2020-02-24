Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920876 ISIN: GB0006731235 Ticker-Symbol: AFO1 
Tradegate
24.02.20
09:12 Uhr
30,000 Euro
-1,160
-3,72 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,410
30,930
09:46
30,430
30,910
09:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC30,000-3,72 %
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC ADR30,400-1,30 %