

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production declined in January, led by fall in electricity output, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Monday.



Industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 4.0 percent year-on-year in January, led by a 13.4 percent drop in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.



Manufacturing output fell 2.9 percent in January. Meanwhile, excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing grew 6.5 percent.



Output in the mining and quarrying decreased 2.8 percent, while output in water supply and waste management rose 5.1 percent.



Among the major industrial groupings, output of energy and durable goods declined 27.5 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, production of capital goods surged 18.6 percent and those of non-durable and intermediate goods increased by 5.6 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 0.7 percent in January.



