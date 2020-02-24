PV project developer Solarfield is planning to build a plant under the SDE+ renewables incentives program. Construction is planned to start in 2021. The solar park will be in the province of Flevoland, one of the areas where grid congestion is jeopardizing the deployment of large scale solar.Dutch solar project developer Solarfields is planning a 147 MW plant in the town of Dronten in the central Netherlands. The company said the project, in the province of Flevoland, has been allocated government subsidies under the SDE+ (Stimulering Duurzame Energieproductie) program for large scale renewable ...

