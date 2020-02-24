

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta increased its stake in Hanjin Kal, parent company of Korean Air, to 11% from 9.21%, according to the reports.



Local activist fund Korea Corporate Governance Improvement is the biggest shareholder of Hanjin KAL with a stake of 17.29 percent, followed by midsized construction company Bando that holds 13.3 percent shares. Delta is followed by the National Pension Service (4.11 percent) and Kakao (2 percent).



Delta's latest stake purchase comes as the anti-chairman coalition -- led by KCGI, Bando and the chairman's older sister Cho Hyun-ah -- has expanded its stake in Hanjin KAL.



