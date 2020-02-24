Catella Advisor to Skanska on the Divestment of Solna United

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catella Corporate Finance Stockholm AB acted as advisor to Skanska Fastigheter on the divestment of the Solna United office property in Arenastaden.

The transaction volume amounts to just over SEK 3.3 billion and the buyer is a fund managed by German DWS. Solna United comprises a lettable area of approximately 34,000 square metres, which results in a record price for a property located outside Stockholm's inner city, corresponding to just under SEK 100,000 per square metre. The property is under completion and will be taken over by the buyer in connection with this in June 2020. The office premises are fully let and will house new head offices for, for example, Fortum, Arla and Randstad. The property, which will be powered by solar energy, will be environmentally certified according to LEED Platinum.

"It has been a pleasure to work with these two very professional parties, Skanska and DWS, who contributed to a smooth transaction process that lead to a very positive outcome for everyone.", says Carl Wingmark, Head of Property advisory at Catella Corporate Finance.

