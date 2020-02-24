Blackstone Infrastructure Partners (BIP) today announced that Jonathan "Jon" Kelly, formerly Managing Partner and Head of Europe for Brookfield Infrastructure, will join Blackstone as a Senior Managing Director and Head of European Infrastructure. In this role, Mr. Kelly will be responsible for the build-out of a dedicated European infrastructure team and the sourcing of investment opportunities across the region.

"We are excited to welcome Jon to our senior leadership team," said Sean Klimczak, Global Head of Infrastructure at Blackstone. "Jon's exceptional investment track record across a wide range of sectors and his experience leading teams in the region make him the ideal choice as we seek to grow our presence in the sizable European infrastructure market. We look forward to his future contributions to BIP's success."

Mr. Kelly will start in Blackstone's London office on April 6, 2020.

At Brookfield, Mr. Kelly served as Managing Partner and Head of Europe for Brookfield Infrastructure and was the Global Chief Investment Officer for Utilities and Data Infrastructure. Earlier in his career, he also worked at CIBC World Markets in its Power Utilities Group. Mr. Kelly holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from Queen's University (Kingston, Ontario).

BIP is a global, perpetual capital vehicle focused on investing across all infrastructure sectors, including transportation, energy (utilities, midstream and renewables), communications and water and waste. BIP announced the final close of its inaugural fundraising phase in 2019 with total commitments of $14 billion.

BIP was formed in 2017 with a $20 billion long-term matching anchor commitment from the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

