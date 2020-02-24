

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech Republic's producer price inflation rose more-than-expected in January, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The producer price index increased 2.4 percent year-on-year in January, following a 2.1 percent rise in December. Economists had expected a 1.6 percent rise.



Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air condition grew 9.3 percent annually in January. Prices for water supply and manufacturing products rose by 5.4 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying decreased 2.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.3 percent in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX