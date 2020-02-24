The sanitary pumps market is poised to grow by USD 753.17 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the growing consolidation of vendors. In addition, the rising demand for sanitary pumps in food and beverage industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the sanitary pumps market.

The sanitary pumps market has been witnessing significant consolidation from both the player as well as the consumer side of the supply chain. The presence of a large number of local and international players has made the sanitary pumps market highly competitive. The fluctuations in raw material prices along with shrinking profit margins have led to several mergers and acquisitions in the market. Players in the market are acquiring both pure-play players as well as those players supporting products such as seals. Several European vendors are broadening their reach by acquiring vendors in the African and Asian markets.

Major Five Sanitary Pumps Companies:

Alfa Laval AB

Alfa Laval AB has business operations under four segments, such as energy, food and water, marine, and greenhouse. The company offers a flexible portfolio of centrifugal sanitary pumps such as LKH pumps and SolidC pump series.

Ampco Pumps Co.

Ampco Pumps Co. operates the business through various segments, such as sanitary positive displacement pumps, sanitary centrifugal pumps, marine and industrial pumps, mixers and blenders, and brewing and cellar. The company offers a wide range of sanitary pump products such as sanitary centrifugal pumps with multiple series such as AC, L, M, and SP series.

Dover Corp.

Dover Corp. has business operations under three segments, namely engineered systems segment, fluids segment, and refrigeration and food equipment segment. The company offers a wide range of sanitary pumps under the brand, PSG.

FRISTAM Pumpen KG (GmbH Co.)

FRISTAM Pumpen KG (GmbH Co.) operates its business through various segments, which include rotary lobe pumps, double screw pump, shear pump, powder mixer, and centrifugal pumps. The company offers a wide range of sanitary pumps which are built using stainless steel 316 L with a combination of titanium or Hasteloy.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has business operations under two segments, namely business area equipment, and business area solutions. The company offers a wide range of sanitary pumps such as GEA Varipump and GEA Smartpump. These pumps are applied to processes at the heart of production, in close contact with the product.

Sanitary Pumps Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

PD sanitary pump

Centrifugal sanitary pump

Sanitary Pumps End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Food and beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

Sanitary Pumps Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Website: www.technavio.com/