Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance Palladium: Europäischer Palladiumjunior von der Masse noch völlig unentdeckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PUW9 ISIN: CA3807211006 Ticker-Symbol: SS7A 
Tradegate
20.02.20
16:51 Uhr
0,093 Euro
+0,002
+2,41 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLD SPRINGS RESOURCE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLD SPRINGS RESOURCE CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,075
0,093
12:18
0,077
0,090
10:10
ACCESSWIRE
24.02.2020 | 12:08
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gold Springs Resources Corporation: Gold Springs Resource Corp. will be exhibiting at the PDAC Mining Conference on March 1-4, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC, OTCQB: GRCAF) (the "Company" and formerly TriMetals Mining Inc.) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #2928 in the Investors Exchange at the PDAC 2020 Mining Conference to be held on March 1-4, 2020.

A copy of the Company's March-2020 corporate presentation for the PDAC can be found on the Company's website here: https://goldspringsresource.com/investors/presentations/

This four-day annual event is being held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada and is considered the world's premier mineral exploration and mining convention for people, companies and organizations in, or connected with, mineral exploration.

Please visit the PDAC event website for registration information. We look forward to seeing you at the PDAC.

About Gold Springs Resource Corp. (Formerly TriMetals Mining Inc.)

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC and OTCQB: GRCAF) is a growth-focused gold exploration company creating value through the exploration and development of the Gold Springs project in Nevada and Utah, U.S.A. Management has extensive experience in global exploration and the mining industry.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Contact:

Matias Herrero

Chief Executive Officer
info@goldspringsresource.com

SOURCE: Gold Springs Resources Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/577440/Gold-Springs-Resource-Corp-will-be-exhibiting-at-the-PDAC-Mining-Conference-on-March-1-4-2020

GOLD SPRINGS RESOURCE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE