NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 21 February 2020 were: 208.18p Capital only (undiluted) 209.65p Including current year income (undiluted) XD Notes: 1. Following the buyback of 32,500 ordinary shares on 13th January 2020, the Company has 22,840,600 ordinary shares in issue excluding 10,093,332 shares in treasury. 2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.