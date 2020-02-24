NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 21 February 2020 were: 686.96p Capital only 690.96p Including current year income XD 686.96p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 690.96p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 52,455 ordinary shares on 21st February 2020, the Company has 80,024,312 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 506,014 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.