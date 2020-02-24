

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's jobless rate remained stable in the fourth quarter, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.



The jobless rate was 6.0 percent in the fourth quarter, same as seen in the previous three months.



In the corresponding quarter last year, the unemployment rate was 6.9 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased by 1,000 persons to 57,900 persons in the fourth quarter.



The youth unemployment rate among the 15-24 age group, rose to 10.1 percent in the fourth quarter from 11.3 percent in the preceding quarter.



In 2019, unemployment rate was lowered by 1.1 percentage points to 6.3 percent from the last year.



The youth jobless rate rose to 12.4 percent in 2019 from 12.2 percent in the last year.



