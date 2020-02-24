Around 240 MW of new installations were deployed from October 2018 to the end of September and approximately 70 MW were installed in the third quarter of last year alone, according to the responsible state body.The State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine (SAEE) has reported the nation had 350 MW of rooftop PV operating under net metering at the end of September. Around 240 MW of new generation capacity was deployed from October 2018 to the end of September and around 70 MW were installed in the third quarter of last year alone, the SAEE reported. The Dnipropetrovsk and Ternopil ...

