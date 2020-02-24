The "6th BBA Baltic Business Aviation New Opportunities and Growth" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following its previous success in Estonia and Latvia, the 6th BBA Summit will explore all aspects of business aviation in the Baltic region and new business opportunities for the industry. The focus of this event will be on the countries that have shorelines along the Baltic Sea: Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Finland, Germany, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, and Sweden.

It is a unique opportunity to debate the future of business aviation, learn about the latest developments, explore the regional air taxi market, discuss different business models, learn about the regional infrastructure development, and network with leading experts in the Baltic.

Who should attend:

Business aircraft operators, manufacturers, consultants, bankers, lawyers, airport executives, aviation operators, leasing and financing companies, insurance companies and all professionals with an interest in the growth of business aviation and future opportunities in the Baltic region.

Speakers

Welcome Address

Thea Gents, Network Development Manager, Tallinn Airport

Confirmed Expert-Speakers

Henning Christen, Regional Sales Manager, Europe and Russia, Bombardier Business Aircraft

Nick Godwin, Managing Director, Commsoft

Prtel-Peeter Kruuv, Interior Project Manager, Magnetic MRO

Konstantin Mekhonoshin, VP Engine Maintenance, Airline Support Baltic and Director, Rusline Aircraft Leasing



