McBride's H1 results revealed a mixed picture by geography. Household revenues were down 1.4% at constant currency and group revenues were down 4.4%. Adjusted operating profit was down c 30%, and there was a marked slowdown in the business during November and December. However, January saw an improvement. FY guidance has been maintained, implying a better H2 helped by easier comps and a relatively benign raw material outlook, although we note that distribution costs were higher during H1, and management highlights that markets remain challenging. The new CEO, Ludwig de Mot, has initiated a comprehensive review of the business, on which he expects to report at the FY results in September. Following a series of disappointments, the valuation fairly reflects the balance of risk and opportunity.

