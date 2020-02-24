Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance Palladium: Europäischer Palladiumjunior von der Masse noch völlig unentdeckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C6TV ISIN: US9100471096 Ticker-Symbol: UAL1 
Tradegate
24.02.20
12:44 Uhr
71,80 Euro
-0,07
-0,10 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Transportation
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,47
70,90
14:06
69,63
71,50
13:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED AIRLINES
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC71,80-0,10 %