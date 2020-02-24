Warren Buffett's Outlook for Tech Stocks Remains BullishWarren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) is the most revered investor on Wall Street, and quite possibly the greatest investor of all time. This is why investors love to see what's in Buffett's portfolio.And they get a chance to do that every quarter by looking at his company's 13F filing. Every quarter, companies that have $100.0 million or more in assets under management are legally required to file a 13F form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...