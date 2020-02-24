IMC International Mining Corp. Completes Over-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing & Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER , BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / International Mining Corp (CSE: IMCX) (OTC: IMIMF) (the "Company" or "IMC"), is pleased to announce it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 3,110,000 units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.25 CDN per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $777,500 CDN. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share", and collectively, the "Common Shares"), and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company for two years at a price of $0.40 CDN per share.

All securities issued in connection with the private placement are subject to final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and the statutory four-hold period expiring June 22, 2020.

The proceeds of the financing will be used principally for the exploration of the Company's Bullard Pass Property in Arizona, USA, the Thane Property in British Columbia, Canada, and for general working capital purposes.

The Company paid finders' fees of $21,750 CDN in cash and issued 87,000 finder warrants, with each finder warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire a Common Share at a price of $0.40 CDN per Common Share until February 21, 2022.

In addition, the Company announces the appointment of David Charlton as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Charlton is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with over 7 years' experience working with junior mining, oil and gas, blockchain and cryptocurrency companies in the public sector. Prior to joining the Company, David worked for midsize audit firms where he serviced a variety of TSX Venture Exchange and CSE-listed companies in audit and assurance, business consultation, financial statement preparation and compliance.

The Company wishes to thank outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Eli Dusenbury, for his service over the past year.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

IMC International Mining Corp. is a junior exploration and development company. It is focused on creating shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration and development of gold assets, which include the Company's 100% owned Bullard Pass Property in Arizona.

IMC continues to evaluate additional properties to add to its portfolio of mining assets.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

ir@internationalmining.ca

1 (604) 588-2110

https://imcxmining.com

