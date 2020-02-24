Anzeige
Montag, 24.02.2020
Mega-Chance Palladium: Europäischer Palladiumjunior von der Masse noch völlig unentdeckt
WKN: A2DN8W ISIN: FI4000233267 
Berlin
24.02.20
09:23 Uhr
0,848 Euro
+0,002
+0,24 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXT GAMES OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXT GAMES OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
24.02.2020 | 13:17
Next Games Oyj: Next Games' Financial Statements Bulletin will be published on February 28, 2020

Next Games Corporation Press Release February 24, 2020 at 2.15 p.m EET

Next Games' Financial Statements Bulletin for financial year 2019 will be published on Friday 28, February 2020 at 08:00 EET. The Financial Statements Bulletin will be available at http://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/

We will hold an audiocast and a phone conference in English. Next Games' 2019 review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.

The English audiocast starts on February 28, 2020 at 11.00 EET. You can join by using the following link: https://nextgames.videosync.fi/2019-q4-results or by phone.

Phone conference details:

Dial in by calling your location's phone number a couple of minutes before the start. Confirmation code: 68485030#

Finland: +358 981 710 310
Sweden: +46 856 642 651
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804
United States: +1 631 913 1422

The audiocast recording will be available at www.nextgames.com/reports on the same day.


Additional information:

Annina Salvén
CFO
+358 (0) 40 588 3167
investors@nextgames.com

About Next Games
Next Games

NEXT GAMES-Aktie
