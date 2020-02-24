Cannagistics, Inc., Continues Its Supply Chain Management Plans

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / Cannagistics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CNGT) (the "Company" or "Cannagistics") announces that it has launched its plans to expand its focus into third party logistics and global supply chain management for the Cannabis and Hemp related industries and to also facilitate the manufacturing and distribution of other GMP Certified products for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical distribution. The Company has commenced the licensing and permitting process seeking approval to become a "EU-GMP" certified facility in Malta which will allow access into the EU and other regions of the world market.

In addition, we have contracted with Solid Bridge Investment, from Miami, Florida. Solid Bridge is a best practices firm that focuses in helping pharmaceutical companies world wide penetrate new markets and will assist with the licensing process and on the management of the Malta facility in coordination with our other logistical and supply chain management services in coordination with producers in Canada, Columbia, the U.S. and Malta.

The Company will be will also be implementing and building into our protocols all the high-level standard operating procedures (SOP's) necessary for testing of products for certification, efficacy and various results of any contaminants.

In light of our expansion of our global supply chain efforts, the Company has determined that in accordance with this continued direction of supply chain management, we have determined not to pursue any "plant touching" assets in the United States at this time, until regulations have changed, and have determined not to pursue any transaction with Unified Cannabis as previously announced. We stand ready to execute in the U.S. markets as regulations allow themselves.

About Cannagistics, Inc.: Cannagistics, Inc. is a Nevada based, cannabis-based logistics company, along with a joint venture partnership that gives access to the necessary licenses for CBD delivery as well as license and distribution agreements.

The company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CNGT."

Cannagistics has the following websites:

www.cannagisticsinc.com

www.cannagistics.io

www.global3pl.io

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information, contact:

CANNAGISTIC, INC.

James Zimbler,

President

631-676-7230

SOURCE: Cannagistics, Inc.

