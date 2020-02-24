In response to the current outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Advantech (stock code: 2395), global leader in IoT, wants to inform its customers, partners and employees that we have regretfully decided to withdraw our participation to Embedded World (February 25th -27th) and all activities scheduled for this event.. For Advantech, the health of our employees, customers and partners is of the utmost importance. We would like to thank the Nürnberg Messe GmbH for its support and understanding.

