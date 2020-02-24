Company Continues to Revolutionize Market Research with Tech and Expertise

Toluna, a ITWP company and leading consumer intelligence platform, celebrates two decades of delivering insights on demand for world leaders in CPG, media entertainment, retail and technology. By leveraging its innovative technologies and award-winning methodology, corporations are empowered to make better business decisions on brand positioning, new product development and communications.

"Partnering with Toluna has helped us to gain quickly, deeper and more actionable, people-centric insights on behavior and buying preferences. This capability is helping us make more informed decisions across our brands in multiple countries and categories. We congratulate Toluna on reaching this important milestone and wish them continued success in their next decade," said Richard Thorogood, Vice President of Global Insights at Colgate-Palmolive.

Founded in 2000, Toluna first revolutionized the market research industry by launching the earliest online social panel that, over time, grew into a global community more than 30 million members strong. Toluna then innovated the research process by developing a consumer insights platform that automated data collection; procedures that once took months were completed in days. Today, Toluna technology empowers agility the ability to test a concept, turn on a dime, test its opposite and arrive at the best packaging, advertising copy and pricing to inspire existing and new customers.

Toluna is led by its founder and chief executive Frédéric-Charles Petit. Sole ownership has allowed the company to control strategic business decisions and ensure consistent focus on meeting the needs of clients worldwide.

"Research must continuously deliver value apace with market movements and consumer preferences. That is why Toluna is home to the best and the brightest people in digital, research development, supply and operations," said Frédéric-Charles Petit.

"But tech alone is not enough. We must continue to exceed client expectations. Toluna leverages an award-winning methodology developed and honed by Harris Interactive. Clients engage with us in business models ranging from self-managed, to assisted to full-service, often switching approaches based on the complexity of the project at hand. Agility is how we keep our clients ahead of their markets."

Company milestones include:

2000: Toluna is founded

2007: Toluna QuickSurveys is the first online survey tool directly linked to an online social panel

2014: Toluna acquires Harris Interactive combining award-winning methodology with the industry's fastest growing technical solutions

2017: With the acquisition of KuRun Data, Toluna expands into China

2019: Toluna introduces TolunaInfluencers, a panel community of 30 million global members delivering over 100 million consumer insights per year.

Toluna will celebrate its anniversary throughout the year. Please check our website or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn for our vision of the future of market research.

About Toluna

Tolunais a technology company connecting brands with consumers for digital qualitative and quantitative research. We deliver insights on demand through a full spectrum of end-to-end solutions that map customer journeys, develop new products and much more. Toluna is powered by an innovative platform, best-in-class methodologies and a community panel that is 30+ million members strong. An ITWP company, we employ 1,400 people in 24 offices across six continents. Please visit us at tolunacorporate.com.

About Harris Interactive

Harris Interactive is an award-winning, full service digital research consultancy that makes complex decision easier by providing actionable consumer insights. We offer the perfect combination of research expertise and technology to keep our clients ahead of whatever is next in their industries. Our strengths include brand, new product development and consumer and employee research in both B2B and B2C markets. For more information on Harris Interactive, an ITWP company, visit harris-interactive.com.

