Visiongain Publishes Global Prebiotics Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Ingredients (Insulin, FOS, GOS and GF), Application (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Prebiotics is a kind of fibre that human body is unable to digest.

• They serve as food for microorganisms, such as bacteria and yeast in probiotics.

• They stimulate the growth of the favourable species of microorganisms in the gut and thereby benefit the host.

Market Overview and Trends

• Prebiotics popularity is rapidly rising within the functional food market owing to its vast applications.

• They are found in high quantity in food products such as cereals, table spreads, breads, biscuits, and yoghurts and natural foods such as bananas, wheat bran, onions, leek, and garlic.

• The rise in obesity rate has awakened the need of healthy diet among consumers, which has led to increase in the demand of prebiotics in the food and beverages industry.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Prebiotics ensure enhanced immunity and alleviate digestion problems, which is also driving their demand.

• The rise in consumer awareness towards healthy and nutritional food habits has increased the demand for essential ingredients in the diet.

• The rise in cultivation and harvesting of prebiotics natural herbs would further propel the market growth.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• The stringent regulations for the registration and labelling of new ingredients in the European countries and the U.S. has restricted the market growth.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The Prebiotics market is segmented on the ingredients, application, and geography), Application (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Animal Feed)

Ingredients

• Insulin Market, 2019-2029

• Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS) Market, 2019-2029

• Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) Market, 2019-2029

• Falacto-Fructose (GF) Market, 2019-2029

• Other Ingredients Market, 2019-2029

Application



• Food & Beverages Market, 2019-2029

- Dairy Products Market, 2019-2029

- Bakery & Confectionery Market, 2019-2029

- Cereals Market, 2019-2029

- Meat Products Market, 2019-2029

- Sports Drinks Market, 2019-2029

- Others Market, 2019-2029

• Dietary Supplements Market, 2019-2029

- Nutritional Supplements Market, 2019-2029

- Infant Nutrition Market, 2019-2029

- Specialty Nutrition Market, 2019-2029

• Animal Feed Market, 2019-2029

- Poultry Market, 2019-2029

- Cattle Market, 2019-2029

- Swine Market, 2019-2029

- Pets Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown



Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Key players in the prebiotics industry are constantly looking for business expansion opportunities.

• The major strategies adopted by these companies include product launch and mergers & acquisitions.

• Development of innovative products which provide weight loss, calorie reduction and fat control.

Companies covered in the report include:

Abbott Nutrition

Beghin Meiji

Beneo GmbH

Bright Food (Group) Corporation Limited

Cargill Incorporated

Clasado Ltd.

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

GTC Nutrition

Ingredion Incorporated

Jarrow Formulas

Kraft Foods, Inc.

Nexira

Parmalat S.p.A

Raffinerie Tirlemontoise Group

Roquette America, Inc.

Royal Cosun

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Samyang Genex

Sensus

Solvay Pharmaceuticals SA

Stonyfield Farm

Weetabix

Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd.

