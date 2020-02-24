Forklift Battery Market to Garner $7.4 Bn by 2026 at 7.04% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

- Advent of fuel cell forklifts as an alternative to the electric forklift and increase in warehouse spaces and industry manufacturing sector are the major drivers for the forklift battery market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Forklift Battery Market by Type (Lithium ion (Li-ion), Lead-Acid, and Others), and Application (Warehouses, Construction, Manufacturing, Retail & Wholesale Stores, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026". According to the report, the global forklift battery industry was pegged at $4.32 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2019 to 2026.

Major motivators for market growth

Emergence of fuel cell forklifts as an alternative to the electric forklift, and expand in warehouse spaces and industry manufacturing sector are the major drivers for the forklift battery market. However, high cost associated with lithium ion battery hampers the growth of the global forklift battery market. On the contrary, growing penetration of concept like green logistics is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The lead acid segment dominated the market

Based on type, the lead acid segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global forklift battery market. This is due to greater benefits associated with this battery such as high weight that further increases the lifting capacity of forklift trucks and low cost associated with lead-acid battery. On the other hand, the li-ion segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the benefits such as low maintenance, long life cycle, and greater productivity in a cold environment.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6329

The warehouse segment dominated the market

Based on application, the warehouses segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in urbanization, and rise in material transport activities. In contrary, the manufacturing segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global forklift battery market. The manufacturing sector has a diverse set of material handling as well as loading and unloading needs, which drives the growth of the segment.

Asia-pacific followed by North America to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue, holding nearly two-fifths of the global forklift battery market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The factors such as rise in population, rapid urbanization, expand in nature of major industries such as construction, food processing, electronics, furniture, and most importantly consumer goods drive the growth in the region. On the other hand, North America accounted for the second largest revenue share in 2018. Furthermore, Europe is expected to maintain the largest CAGR of 7.40% from 2019 to 2026, due to growing focus on renewable energy production.

Purchase Report Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6329

Major market players

Crown Equipment Corporation

EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD

EnerSys

East Penn Manufacturing Company

Hoppecke

SBS Storage Battery Systems LLC

Saft

Microtex Energy Private Limited

Southwest Battery Company.

Navitas Systems

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. Avenue is a premium subscription-based model that serves as an informative solution on which the world-leading companies can rely on.

Similar Reports:

Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Expected to Reach $100,433.7 Million by 2025

Global Lead-Acid Battery Market Expected to Reach $59.7 billion by 2026

Global Cable Glands Market is Expected to Reach $2,841.9 Million by 2025

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Market to reach $307,204 Million, Globally by 2023

Cryogenic Pump Market Expected to Reach $592 Million, Globally, by 2023

Pre-book Offer 12% Discount:

Battery Technology Market - Global Opportunities and Industry Forecasts, 2019-2026

Battery Recycling Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg