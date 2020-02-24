Discovery Data Appoints Robert Skea as Chief Executive Officer

EATONTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / Discovery Data, the leading provider of data and analytics on firms and professionals in the financial services and insurance industries, announced that it has appointed Robert Skea as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Effective immediately, he will assume day-to-day leadership of the company and will also join Discovery Data's Board of Directors.



Bob Skea

Over a 30-year career, Skea has held a succession of executive positions leading global organizations in the financial technology and information services arenas. Prior to Discovery Data, he was most recently Managing Partner and Founder of Decklor Consulting Group, and before that Head of Americas at Dun & Bradstreet where he was responsible for all revenue and client engagement. He began his career at Chase Manhattan Bank and held C-level and senior management roles at Chase, ICE Data Services, Northstar Systems International and Reuters before Dun & Bradstreet.

Skea also serves on the Rutgers University Leadership Development Program and the New Jersey City University Athletics Department Advisory Boards and is a member of the Board of Directors for the All Stars Project of New Jersey, a Newark-based organization supporting inner-city youth with after school development programs.

"It is an honor to become the CEO of this market-leading company providing critical datasets and integrated services to help the financial services and insurance industries make informed business decisions," said Skea. "I have a deep respect for all the work that has taken place over the years at Discovery Data, and I look forward to working closely with our talented team members to deliver innovative solutions to our clients."

"We are excited to have Bob join the team for Discovery Data's next stage of growth. We feel that his combination of executive leadership, go to market strategy and deep understanding of the financial and insurance information verticals provides the perfect mix of experience to drive the company's continued expansion and success," stated John Stanfill, Chairman of Discovery Data.

About Discovery Data

Discovery Data offers a consolidated view of the financial services and insurance industries, including all BD and RIA firms, over 725,000 reps, 2,200 trust companies and over 2 million insurance agents. Access to the firm's data is provided via subscription to an online portal and through Discovery Data's CRM and API integrations. In addition, Discovery Data is the industry leader in data hygiene services and expert in data-driven market insight, email marketing campaigns and outbound call center lead generation. Many of the world's largest and most successful institutions rely on Discovery Data to understand the industry, and to identify, reach and do business with firms and professionals throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.discoveryco.com.

