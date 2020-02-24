iNewswire: Leostream Corporation to Provide Out-of-the-Gate Support for the New HP ZCentral Remote Workstation Solution

ZCentral customers can leverage Leostream to provide advanced policy-based connection management to Z by HP racked workstations and to build flexible hybrid environments.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / Today, Leostream Corporation announced their intention to provide out-of-the-gate support for the newly announced HP ZCentral remote workstation solution, including ZCentral Remote Boost (formerly known as Remote Graphics Software). ZCentral customers can leverage Leostream to provide advanced policy-based connection management to Z by HP racked workstations and to build flexible hybrid environments.

The Leostream platform supports seamless integration for existing HP Remote Graphics Software (RGS) deployments, in addition to a wide range of high-performance display protocols.

For HP's new ZCentral solution, Leostream will provide connection management and brokering support for ZCentral customers who require:

Support for environments requiring additional display protocols beyond ZCentral Remote Boost.

Support for mixed or hybrid infrastructure, with both on-premises and cloud workstations or virtual machines.

Advanced user-policy permissions and secure access controls, including multi-factor authentication and location-aware end-user experience features, such as network printer redirection.

"We are thrilled to expand our close partnership with HP to include support for the new ZCentral solution," remarked Leostream CEO Karen Gondoly. "We believe that the ZCentral solution is ideal for enterprise customers looking for a highly performant remote racked workstation solution. The Leostream Connection Broker will provide out-of-the-gate support for ZCentral in hybrid and otherwise heterogeneous environments, including those with mixed display protocols and secure user access requirements."

"Leostream and the Z by HP team have worked closely to ensure joint customers receive a world-class, remote workstation solution," says Clifton Robin, global software manager, ZCentral. "Out-of-the-gate support for ZCentral is a testament to how committed we are to provide our customers all the functionality needed for an end-to-end remote racked workstation solution."

The Leostream Connection Broker will support ZCentral as soon as the platform is made generally available in Spring 2020. Today, Leostream invites all HP customers considering adopting ZCentral to contact Leostream to conduct a free 30-day proof-of-concept trial with the Leostream Connection Broker. For a limited time, Leostream is offering new HP customers two hours of free setup service for professional assistance configuring the Leostream with ZCentral.

For more information about ZCentral and ZCentral Remote Boost visit hp.com/ZCentral.

For more information about Leostream visit https://leostream.com.

