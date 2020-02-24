Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Completes SmartSuite Technology Pilots and to Begin Commercial Production in Q2 2020

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company") a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology announces that it has successfully completed its initial commercial pilots, previously announced on December 18, 2019, and will begin production of its leading new energy technology solution for the commercial, multi-residential, hospitality and industrial building markets in Q2 of 2020.

Combining energy management in real-time with rich cloud analytics and smart learning algorithms, the SmartSuite technology is much more than a traditional smart thermostat. In addition, SmartSuite can be deployed rapidly and at a much lower cost than traditional building automation systems.

"We are excited to complete the initial pilot phase of our new technology and are now entering the production and scaling phase," says Kristian Lavereau, COO of Kontrol. "Our SmartSuite technology delivers energy savings in real-time by automating up to 80% of heating and cooling controls and provides instant analysis and feedback through our proprietary cloud solution."

Pricing and Market

Each SmartSuite can be installed, on a turn-key basis, for less than $500 or can be purchased by customers on a software as a service (SaaS) basis under a 5-year agreement. In many jurisdictions in Canada and the US and subject to the local utility policy the SmartSuite may qualify as an energy savings technology and may eligible for applicable incentives.

For a typical Kontrol customer in the multi-residential (apartment) sector operating a building of up to 400 apartment units the SmartSuite can be installed for approximately $200,000 (entire building). Based on a typical energy profile the SmartSuite can deliver approximately $90,000 per year in energy savings and deliver an approximate 2 year pay-back to the customer. By increasing net operating income through the reduction of energy costs, the SmartSuite technology will also provide an increase in building value.

Sales Pipeline and Strategy

With approximately 15,000 units of the previous version of the SmartSuite installed and operating across Canada, Kontrol has an established customer base that will be presented an upgrade opportunity to next generation of the technology. Beginning in Q2 2020 Kontrol will initiate upgrade opportunities for each of its customers.

U.S. and Middle East Markets

Following the completed pilots in Canada, Kontrol is focused on selecting potential pilot sites and customers in the U.S and Saudi Arabia.

