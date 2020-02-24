GreenPower Motor Company Inc: GreenPower Announces Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Held on February 27, 2020

GreenPower Announces Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Held on February 27, 2020
VANCOUVER, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV) (OTCQB:GPVRF) ("GreenPower"), a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributer of a diverse line of electric powered buses for the transit, shuttle, tourist and school sectors, plans to host a conference call and webcast for all shareholders and interested parties at 1:30 p.m. PST / 4:30 p.m. EST on Thursday February 27, 2020 to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2019. A replay of the call will be available on the number below shortly after the call.
Conference Call Information:
Date: Thursday February 27, 2020
Time: 1:30 p.m. PST / 4:30 p.m. EST
Participant dial-in: (US) 1-877-270-2148; (Canada) 1-866-605-3852; (International) 1-412-902-6510
Please ask to be joined to the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. conference call.
Replay: (US) 1-877-344-7529; (Canada) 1-855-669-9658; (International) 1-412-317-0088
Replay access code: 10139743
Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/gpvrf200227.html
For further information contact:
Fraser Atkinson
Chairman and CEO
(604) 220-8048
Michael Sieffert
CFO
(604) 563-4144
GreenPower Investor Relations
Mike Cole
(949) 444-1341
About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.
GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com.
