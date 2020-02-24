Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance Palladium: Europäischer Palladiumjunior von der Masse noch völlig unentdeckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JBKL ISIN: CA98420B2003 Ticker-Symbol: 1XMA 
Tradegate
24.02.20
12:35 Uhr
0,344 Euro
+0,016
+4,88 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XIMEN MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XIMEN MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,320
0,342
15:41
0,320
0,342
15:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
XIMEN MINING
XIMEN MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XIMEN MINING CORP0,344+4,88 %