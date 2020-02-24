Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/rsa-conference-2020/Titan-IC/

Company: Titan IC Booth/Stand: 4415 Event: RSA Conference 2020

Feb 24 28, 2020

San Francisco, CA, US

Web: http://www.titan-ic.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/TitanICSystems YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUEHxI68LTcZ1i0_WKdLNEw/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/titan-ic

About Titan IC

Titan IC delivers accelerated search and analytics within high-speed networks and big data worldwide. The company's core technology, RXP, is a highly-sophisticated hardware engine, regarded as the industry-standard for high-speed, complex pattern matching, real-time Internet traffic inspection and the detection of strings, keywords and malware using regular expressions (RegEx). RXP offloads RegEx processing, freeing up CPU cores and delivering faster throughput and increased efficiency for customers. Licensed internationally for ASIC, SoC, FPGA Cloud architectures, RXP can be found in the products of many leading vendors accelerating intrusion detection, deep packet inspection, SmartNIC, lawful interception, logfile analytics and computational storage.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005008/en/

Contacts:

Company Contact

Gillian McDowell

02890453512

g.mcdowell@titan-ic.com