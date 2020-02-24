Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/rsa-conference-2020/Titan-IC/
|Company:
|Titan IC
|Booth/Stand:
|4415
|Event:
|RSA Conference 2020
Feb 24 28, 2020
San Francisco, CA, US
|Web:
|http://www.titan-ic.com
|Twitter:
|https://twitter.com/TitanICSystems
|YouTube:
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUEHxI68LTcZ1i0_WKdLNEw/
|LinkedIn:
|https://www.linkedin.com/company/titan-ic
About Titan IC
Titan IC delivers accelerated search and analytics within high-speed networks and big data worldwide. The company's core technology, RXP, is a highly-sophisticated hardware engine, regarded as the industry-standard for high-speed, complex pattern matching, real-time Internet traffic inspection and the detection of strings, keywords and malware using regular expressions (RegEx). RXP offloads RegEx processing, freeing up CPU cores and delivering faster throughput and increased efficiency for customers. Licensed internationally for ASIC, SoC, FPGA Cloud architectures, RXP can be found in the products of many leading vendors accelerating intrusion detection, deep packet inspection, SmartNIC, lawful interception, logfile analytics and computational storage.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005008/en/
Contacts:
Company Contact
Gillian McDowell
02890453512
g.mcdowell@titan-ic.com