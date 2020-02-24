Tap n Go Ltd: Tap Global's TAP APP Goes Fully Live

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / Tap Global (TAP) has today started to onboard consumer applications. Following the beta testing for the last 2 months TAP is now ready to open the product up to the public.

The TAP accounts come with multiple crypto and fiat wallets and will have access to real time crypto trading with numerous exchanges. All assets are held securely in multi-signatory "cold storage" wallets or as segregated electronic money accounts with our e-money partner.

Customers will be able to add a payment card (virtual and physical) to access funds in real time as well a named bank account in either GBP or EUR depending on the residency of the customer.

David Carr Co-founder and COO of TAP commented: "TAP have waited until rigorous testing had been completed before taking the decision to launch to the general public. We have a waiting list and all of those that have provided the relevant KYC will be approved in the coming days."

Carr adds: "This full launch is the culmination of years of work. The founders got together with an idea and after a long road of development and approvals we are finally ready to change the payments landscape"

Kriya Patel, CEO of Transact Payments Limited: "Transact Payments is pleased to support the TAP offering with our innovative e-money and card services solutions. Working with TAP as a DLT regulated company further aligns with our strategic focus to support regulated companies who require the specialist expertise of Transact Payments in delivery of cost effective, time efficient and regulatory compliant solutions in the payments, banking and card services area."

About Tap Global Ltd

Tap Global Ltd (TAP) is a Gibraltar-based company providing clients with real time trading of crypto assets utilising multiple exchanges from one APP.

The multi crypto and Fiat wallet structure of TAP coupled with a bespoke designed proprietary middleware solution allows TAP to facilitate trades efficiently and seamlessly.

The TAP Prepaid Mastercard® (one of the first DLT licensees to work with Mastercard) will allow our customers the ability to realise the value of their digital assets by exchanging them into traditional currencies for spending with merchants that accept Mastercard or to withdraw cash at ATMs in over 200 countries around the world.

For more information please visit www.tap.global.

About Transact Payments Limited

Transact Payments Limited are the experts in payment and card solutions. We provide innovative and flexible European BIN sponsorship and modular payment, debit, credit and prepaid services. We are a licensed European e-money institution, regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, and Principal Members of both Mastercard and Visa.

For further information please visit: www.transactpaymentsltd.com

Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

