RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Annual Report & Accounts for the full year to 31 December 2019 A copy of the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31st December 2019 will shortly be available to view and download from the Company's website www.rightsandissues.co.uk. Printed copies of the Annual Report will be sent to shareholders shortly. Additional copies may be obtained from the Corporate Secretary - Maitland Administration Services Limited, Hamilton Centre, Rodney Way, Chelmsford, Essex CM1 3BY. The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at The Gridiron Building, 8th Floor, Number One Pancras Square, Pancras Road, King's Cross, London N1C 4AG on 1st April 2020 at 12 noon. The Directors have proposed the payment of a final dividend of 21.5p per Ordinary share which, if approved by shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, will be payable on 4th April 2020 to shareholders whose names appear on the register at the close of business on 13th March 2020 (ex-dividend 12th March 2018). The following text is copied from the Annual Report & Accounts. INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE & POLICY The Board's objective is to exceed the benchmark index over the long term whilst managing risk. The Company invests in equities with an emphasis on smaller companies. UK smaller companies will normally constitute at least 80% of the investment portfolio. UK smaller companies include both listed securities and those quoted on the Alternative Investment Market ("AIM"). The investment portfolio will normally lie in the range of 80% to 100% of shareholders' funds and therefore gearing will normally be between -20% and 0%. As a result of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Regulations 2013 it has been decided that the Company will not use gearing CAPITAL STRUCTURE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL (at 31st December 2019) 7,540,321 Ordinary shares of 25p each. INCOME ENTITLEMENT Equal entitlement to dividends and other distributions. CAPITAL ENTITLEMENT Equal entitlement to the surplus assets. VOTING One vote per share. PRICE (mid-market) (at 31st December 2019) 2,225.00p. DIVIDEND YIELD 1.42%. DISCOUNT MANAGEMENT POLICY On 7th December 2016, the Company implemented share buy-back arrangements to encourage the level of discount to be not more than 10%. SHARE BUY BACKS During the year to 31st December 2019, the Company has bought back for cancellation a total of 465,858 Ordinary shares for a total consideration of GBP9m, representing 5.8% of the share capital of the Company as at 7th December 2016, when the ability to buy back shares was introduced. DISCOUNT (at 31st December 2019) 2.21%. RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ('THE TRUST" or 'THE COMPANY") MAY BE LIQUIDATED AT ANY TIME, BUT THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INDICATED THAT IT IS NOT ITS PRESENT INTENTION TO DO SO PRIOR TO 25TH JULY 2021. Note: The above is a summary of rights. For full information shareholders should refer to the Articles of Association. HISTORIC RECORD Year to Net asset Net asset Net FTSE All FTSE All value per value per Share Share share share Index (Rebased 31st dividend December per share Index (Index 1984 = 1984 = 100) 100) 1984 29.0p 100 3.80p 592.94 100 1990 75.4p 260 7.50p 1032.60 174 1995 175.0p 602 10.50p 1802.56 304 2000 473.9p 1631 25.50p 2983.81 503 2005 732.0p 2520 40.50p 2847.00 480 2010 776.4p 2673 25.50p 3094.41 522 2011 751.2p 2586 25.50p 2857.88 482 2012 962.0p 3312 26.75p 3093.41 522 2013 1382.5p 4759 40.00p* 3609.63 609 2014 1297.1p 4465 36.00p 3532.74 596 2015??? 1595.6p 5492 36.00p 3444.26 581 2016 2002.2p 6892 52.50p* 3873.22 653 2017 2372.3p 8166 30.75p 4221.82 712 2018 2118.1p 7291 31.50p 3675.27 620 2019 2275.2p 7832 32.25p 4196.47 709 * Includes Special Dividend ??? From 2015 onwards the historic record is for the Company only and not the Group. Note: Until 2016 net asset value per share is based on the Capital shares adjusted for the reconstruction (four Ordinary shares for each Capital share). Thereafter, performance is based on the Ordinary shares, formerly named the Income shares (the only remaining share class). DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS DIRECTORS Dr D. M. BRAMWELL (Chairman) D. M. BEST Dr A. J. HOSTY S. J. B. KNOTT J. B. ROPER REGISTERED OFFICE Hamilton Centre Rodney Way Chelmsford CM1 3BY WEBSITE www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-trusts/ [1]rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc ADMINISTRATOR/SECRETARY MAITLAND ADMINISTRATION SERVICES LTD Hamilton Centre Rodney Way Chelmsford CM1 3BY SOLICITORS EVERSHEDS SUTHERLAND One Wood Street London EC2V 7WS AUDITOR BEGBIES 9 Bonhill Street London EC2A 4DJ REGISTRARS LINK MARKET SERVICES LTD The Registry 34 Beckenham Road Beckenham Kent BR3 4TU BROKERS SHORE CAPITAL Cassini House 57 St James's Street London SW1A 1LD BANKERS/CUSTODIAN NORTHERN TRUST COMPANY 50 Bank Street Canary Wharf London E14 5NT REGISTRATION DETAILS Company Registration Number: 00736898 (Registered in England) SEDOL number :0739207 ISIN number: GB0007392078 London Stock Exchange (EPIC) Code: RIII Global Intermediary Identification Number (GIIN): I2ZVNY.99999.SL.826 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the fifty-seventh Annual General Meeting of the members of Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company will be held in the Gridiron Building, 8th Floor, Number One Pancras Square, Pancras Road, King's Cross, London N1C 4AG, on 1st April 2020, at 12 noon, for the following purposes: ORDINARY BUSINESS 1) To receive the audited financial statements and Reports of the Directors and Auditor for the year ended 31st December 2019. 2) To approve the Annual Report on Directors' Remuneration, set out on pages 24 to 29 (excluding the Remuneration Policy on pages 27 and 28), for the financial year ended 31st December 2019. 3) To approve the payment of a final dividend of 21.5 pence per Ordinary share for the financial year ended 31st December 2019. 4) To re-elect Dr D. M. Bramwell as a Director. 5) To re-elect D. M. Best as a Director. 6) To re-elect Dr A. J. Hosty as a Director. 7) To re-elect S. J. B. Knott as a Director. 8) To re-elect J. B. Roper as a Director. 9) To reappoint Begbies as Auditor and authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration. SPECIAL BUSINESS To consider and, if thought fit, pass resolution 10 as an Ordinary Resolution and resolution 11 as a Special Resolution: 10. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy set out on pages 27 and 28 of the Directors' Remuneration Report, which takes effect immediately after the end of the Annual General Meeting. 11. THAT the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 to make market purchases (within the meaning of section 693 of the Companies Act 2006) of Ordinary shares, provided that: 11.1 the maximum aggregate number of Ordinary shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 1,130,294 (representing approximately 14.99% of the Ordinary shares in issue on 21st February 2020); 11.2 the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an Ordinary share is 25 pence; 11.3 the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an Ordinary share is not more than the higher of (i) an amount equal to 105% of the average market value of the Ordinary shares for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which the Ordinary share is purchased; and (ii) the higher of the last independent bid and the highest current independent bid on the London Stock Exchange when the purchase is carried out, or such other amount as may be specified by the FCA from time to time; 11.4 the authority hereby conferred will expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company unless such authority is renewed prior to such time; and 11.5 the Company may make a contract to purchase Ordinary shares under the authority hereby conferred prior to the expiry of such authority which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make a purchase of Ordinary shares pursuant to any such contract; provided that all Ordinary shares purchased pursuant to this authority shall be cancelled or transferred into treasury immediately upon completion of the purchases. By Order of the Board, MAITLAND ADMINISTRATION SERVICES LTD Secretary, 21st February 2020 Notes: 1) Any shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies (who need not be a shareholder of the Company) to attend and to vote instead of the shareholder. To appoint more than one proxy, additional proxy forms may be obtained by contacting

