The market is witnessing a rise in demand for market surveillance from companies. This is because market surveillance allows companies to track their investment plans and trading activities. It also helps in monitoring and detection of manipulation, and fraudulent behavior patterns, across orders and trades. The growing demand for market surveillance is encouraging top vendors to optimize their data management strategies and fill voids in the systems. These factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the global algorithmic trading market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing opportunities in APAC will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Algorithmic Trading Market: Increasing Opportunities in APAC

The high growth potential of APAC is attracting vendors to invest significant amounts of money and time to develop algorithmic trading platforms in the region. Many vendors are integrating themselves with regional and local market conditions to seek opportunities and develop their algorithmic platforms and make investments across the region. This has resulted in intense competition among vendors in APAC. With increasing awareness about algorithmic trading among investors, the growth of the global algorithmic trading market will gain momentum during the forecast period.

"The introduction of electronic trading technologies and increasing investments in collateral management will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Algorithmic Trading Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global algorithmic trading marketbygeography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to witness maximum incremental growth.

