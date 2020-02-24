Optomec's Automated Metal Additive Repair Solutions Show ROI of 180%

Independent Study Compares Solution Versus Traditional Welding for Gas Turbine MRO

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / Optomec -- a leading, privately-held global supplier of production-grade additive manufacturing equipment and software today announced it has published a new white paper showing how automated laser cladding for gas turbine engine repair can provide 184% return on investment (ROI) over manual processes. Optomec commissioned the independent study conducted by Mr. Terry VanderWert PE, a 40-year veteran in the laser process industry. VanderWert's objective investigation into current MRO practices and challenges within the aviation industry is summarized in the white paper: The Business Case for Automated Laser Cladding in Aviation Component Repair: Five Lessons Learned.

Key Takeaways

Independent research shows how automated laser cladding can improve ROI by 184% for gas turbine engine repair.

The grounded 737 Boeing Max means older aircraft will be in service longer, putting more pressure on MRO service centers.

Despite the high stakes of aviation component repair, up to 80% is still done manually.

About Optomec

Optomec is a privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of Additive Manufacturing systems. Optomec's patented Aerosol Jet Systems for printed electronics and LENS and Huffman 3D Printers for metal components are used by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has more than 300 marquee customers around the world, targeting production applications in the electronics, energy, life sciences and aerospace industries. For more information about Optomec, visit http://optomec.com.

LENS is a registered trademark of Sandia National Labs; Aerosol Jet is a registered trademark of Optomec. AutoClad is a common trademark of Optomec, Inc.

