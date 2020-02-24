Experts share insights for building functionally correct, safe, secure and trusted integrated circuits

OneSpin Solutions, provider of certified IC integrity verification solutions for building functionally correct, safe, secure, and trusted integrated circuits, today announced several technical speaking engagements focused on the next generation verification challenges facing today's SoC designers. The presentations and participation at various industry events will educate developers and designers on how to properly address the challenges associated with verifying today's complex systems.

OneSpin will present at the following events kicking off February 25 through March 19, 2020:

Xilinx Technology Day

Rishon Lezion, Israel February 25

Embedded World 2020

Nuremberg, Germany February 25 27

OneSpin will co-exhibit at booth 4-560 in partnership with eVision Systems and will be represented in the RISC-V Foundation pod (3A-536) presenting the company's RISC-V verification solutions.

Presentation: Verification of RISC-V SoC Designs Using Formal Methods

Tuesday, February 25, 3:00 PM 3:30 PM

Verification of system-on-chip (SoC) designs containing RISC-V processor cores is challenging. The cores can come from many sources, so they must be vetted for compliance to the instruction set architecture (ISA) specification. Beyond the ISA, optional features, custom extensions, and microarchitectural implementation must also be verified. The SoC team must guarantee proper integration of the cores and the entire chip must be screened for design issues that could hinder proper operation. Further, both cores and SoC must be checked thoroughly to ensure that no hardware Trojans or security risks are present. Only formal methods can provide full proofs for all these verification tasks and build confidence in the integrity of the design. This paper describes a formal-based methodology to meet these challenges, summarizes previous work on multiple RISC-V cores and SoCs, and presents previously unpublished results.

DVCon 2020, United States

San Jose, CA March 2 5

OneSpin will exhibit at booth 1104 showcasing the company's formal verification solutions for advance process nodes.

CQSDI 2020

Cape Canaveral, FL March 9 10

Presentation: Hardware Assurance Activities to Enable Cyber Physical System Security

Monday, March 9, 9:30 11:45 AM

The DoD encourages the acquisition community to utilize industry standards where possible. Attendees will hear about the SAE G-32 Committee that brings together many industry sectors (aerospace, automotive, banking, industrial control systems, medical, etc.) to address identified gaps in Cyber Physical Systems Security Systems (CPSS). An early focus of the committee has been the need for verification and validation (V&V) tools and their ability to analyze and verify that microelectronic components and the embedded software function only as intended. Leveraging work from the SAE G-19A Tampered Subgroup that addresses counterfeit detection in the form of identifying undocumented/undesired functionality at the component level, this committee has started compiling a list of tools and techniques that identify defects in components and encourage designed-in security. These methods that detect counterfeit and malicious function can be extended to include verifying the absence of known vulnerabilities throughout the lifecycle.

GOMACTech 2020

San Diego, CA March 16 19

OneSpin will exhibit at booth 610 showcasing its IC integrity verification solutions for functionally correct, safe, trusted and secure designs.

Presentation: Integrated Circuit Authentication

34.3 An Automated Pre-Silicon IP Trustworthiness Assessment for Hardware Assurance

Thursday, March 19, 8:20 -10:30 AM

Integrated circuits designs include in-house and third-party intellectual properties that could contain hardware Trojans. An independent, trusted, and complete IP model, suitable for automated formal comparison with the IP register-transfer level (RTL) code using commercially available tools, may be used to prove absence of Trojans. Such models are generally not available, except for certain critical IPs, for example RISC-V processor cores. The development of these models may be costly and time consuming. This paper proposes an IP trustworthiness assessment process that does not require a trusted model. The approach uses automated tools that scan the IP RTL code to detect suspicious or unusual code patterns and known Trojan signatures. This low effort, objective assessment may detect Trojans and provide warnings that, depending on the specific project circumstances, may require additional investigation. The approach is demonstrated on numerous open-source and proprietary test designs containing hardware Trojans.

FPGA Security Accellera: IP Security Assurance Standard

Tuesday, March 17, 3:30-5:10 PM

Participant: Accellera Systems Initiative IP Security Assurance Workgroup

About OneSpin Solutions

