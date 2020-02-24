Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA) Initiates Search for New President and CEO

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / The Board of Directors of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA) has initiated a search for a President / CEO. The Board is seeking a President/CEO with automotive industry knowledge and a proven track record of executive leadership, public policy advocacy, business and communication skills, strategic planning and implementation.

The Job Description is available on the CVMA website at www.cvma.ca.

Qualified candidates are invited to submit their expressions of interest, and CV to: jobs@cvma.ca.

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association is the industry association that has represented Canada's leading manufacturers of light and heavy duty motor vehicles for more than 90 years. Its membership includes FCA Canada Inc.; Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited and General Motors of Canada Company. Collectively its members operate 4 vehicle assembly plants as well as engine and components plants, and have over 1,300 dealerships. 136,000 jobs are directly tied to vehicle assembly in Canada. Direct and indirect jobs associated with vehicle manufacturing are estimated at over 792,000 across Canada. Please visit www.cvma.ca .

